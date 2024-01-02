Half of Mumbai Pumps Dry as Truck Drivers Strike Cripples Fuel Supply

In a widespread demonstration against the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), for the second day in a row, severe disruption was witnessed in fuel supply across various cities. In Mumbai, the protest has thrown Mumbai's fuel supply into disarray, with roughly half of the city's gas stations already drained and the rest facing potential dry pumps by this evening or tomorrow, the Petrol Dealers' Association warned. The three-day strike, which began on New Year's Day, stems from the truckers' opposition to the Motor Vehicle Act, which imposes a 10-year jail term and a 10-lakh rupee fine for drivers who fail to assist accident victims.

"This is the second day of the strike, and already half the pumps are out of fuel," said Chetan Modi, president of the Petrol Dealers' Association. "The situation will only get worse if transportation services don't resume soon. "The association estimates that roughly 200 fuel pumps operate in Mumbai, and about 100 have already run dry. However, Navi Mumbai, across the harbor from Mumbai, has been largely unaffected by the strike, with most pumps functioning normally. Previously, hit and run cases were filed under various sections of the IPC, with a punishment of two years. However, the revised Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has raised the penalty for hit and run offenses for up to ten years. Truckers are protesting against this change, claiming that this provision will discourage more people from choosing truck driving as a way to earn their livelihoods.

Pune petrol pumps to remain open amid strike rumors

The Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDA) on Monday refuted rumors of a planned strike or closure of gas stations in the district, urging residents to remain calm and not panic buy fuel. The clarification came amid a separate strike by truck drivers protesting a new "Hit and Run" law, which some residents mistakenly believed included petrol and diesel tanker drivers. This led to long queues at pumps across the city. "There is no strike called by the PDA. All petrol stations in the city and district will operate with sufficient stock," assured PDA President Dhruv Ruparel. "We appeal to the public not to believe rumors or misinformation."

Pune: Petrol Pumps Witness Long Queues Amidst Truck Driver Strike, Supply Assurances from Association.



Watch 📽️



📽️: Aishwary Tipre#Pune#PetrolPumps#TruckDriversProtestpic.twitter.com/yn026tRuq8 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 2, 2024

The association also highlighted the Oil Marketing Companies' (OMCs) commitment to maintaining fuel supply. "Despite the misleading information, OMC officials are working diligently to meet the region's fuel needs," Ruparel added. Ali Daruwala, spokesperson for the All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA), confirmed that "petrol pumps will remain open. The ongoing nationwide transporters' strike will not impact fuel supply in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. The administration has ensured police protection for refuelling tankers at the Loni depot, facilitating normal operations at all pumps. "Meanwhile, the State Level Coordinator for the Oil Industry has urged the Maharashtra government to intervene and swiftly resolve the ongoing strike by transporters of petroleum products, including LPG, at all supply points across the state.

Thane grapples with fuel shortage as transport strike disrupts supply

In Thane the situation has gone from bad to worse, as the supply has been totally choked. Several pumps ran dry, while others barely had enough to last until evening. At the HP Petrol Pump on Ghodbunder Road, cars and bikes clogged the service lane, further snarling traffic. Staff warned of impending stock depletion and expressed uncertainty about resupply."We're out of petrol," said Vijay, a local staffer. "High demand and the strike have made it difficult to get new deliveries."Similar scenes unfolded at Castle Mill Bridge, where morning commuters scrambled to fill tanks. Teen Petrol Pump, a central landmark, even temporarily suspended services due to fuel scarcity."Why are everyday citizens suffering for this strike?" a commuter fumed. "Office workers and residents are deeply affected. This needs immediate resolution."

