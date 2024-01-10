Hanging Gardens Safe, But Reservoir Repairs Await Final Report

The fate of the iconic Hanging Gardens and the underlying Malabar Hill reservoir hangs in the balance after a preliminary report suggesting repairs, not demolition. While local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha expressed optimism based on the interim findings, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cautions against jumping to conclusions.

The BMC-appointed expert committee, formed after public outcry triggered by media reports, submitted its initial assessment on Tuesday. Four of the eight members deemed the reservoir structurally sound and repairable.

"Based on the expert committee's discussion, it's premature to draw any final conclusions about the reservoir's reconstruction or repair until the conclusive report by IIT-Bombay is submitted," the BMC clarified, emphasizing IIT-B's role in proposing an actionable plan.

As per report of TOI, A new water tank would need to be built if repairs for tank 1 C are planned. However, the impact would be only on 20-30 trees, said Lodha. The demolition and reconstruction of the reservoir was to impact 389 trees 189 were proposed to be cut and 200 would have to be transplanted. Lodha, on whose insistence the committee comprising a BMC deputy municipal commissioner, IIT-B experts and structural engineers was set up, credited TOI for taking up the issue through its news report on September 26, 2023, which ensured that the reservoir demolition plan was stayed.

He further clarified the interim report's suggestion of minor repairs for one tank, potentially requiring a brief water supply interruption. The decision on whether repairs will be internal or external remains open.