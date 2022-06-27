"Haste can lead to undesirable consequences" says SC to Maharashtra deputy speaker

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu and legislature party leader Anil Chaudhary on the petitions by Eknath Shinde, in which he challenged disqualification notices against 15 MLAs.

Also, Adv Kaul said that Shinde and other MLAs didn't approach HC as a minority of the legislative party is "subverting the state machinery, attacking their houses". He said, "They're threatening that our dead bodies will return from Assam. The atmosphere is not conducive for us to exercise our rights in Mumbai."Defending the rejection of the resolution for the removal of the Deputy Speaker, Abhishek Singhvi contended that the email was sent from unverified sources and that it was not a notice. However, Justice Kant asked, "In the light of Nabam Rebia, can the Speaker be a judge in his own cause and reject the notice as invalid"? Singhvi responded, "On 20th these MLAs went to Surat, on 21st they are supposed to have written this mail, on 22nd Speaker recieved this notice, and we are nowhere near 14 days". Thereafter, the bench expressed willingness to let the Deputy Speaker file documents on record.