'Have a Little Shame': Jitendra Awhad Slams Mahayuti Over Walmik Karad's Jail Privileges

Walmik Karad, accused in a Rs 2 crore extortion case, has returned to Beed District Jail after a three-day hospital stay for health issues. NCP leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad has made serious allegations, claiming Karad is receiving preferential treatment in jail with seven police constables assigned to him. In a social media post, Awhad criticized the Mahayuti government, suggesting the jail conditions have been altered to ensure Karad's comfort. He stated, "Seven constables are guarding him in his confinement."

Awhad further accused Karad of organizing nightly concerts inside the jail with the help of his gang, claiming gang members intentionally commit crimes to be transferred to Beed District Jail, allowing them to meet Karad to coordinate these events. Targeting the government, Awhad expressed outrage, saying, "The government seems intent on making him feel at ease in jail. Maharashtra has never seen so many constables protecting someone denied bail." He added, "Valmik Karad... Valmik Khada feels above the government! Have some shame," directly slamming the Mahayuti government.

These allegations pose significant concerns regarding law enforcement and administrative integrity in the state, with Awhad accusing the government of bias. There has yet to be an official response from the government or jail authorities regarding these claims.