Have to ensure AIMIM's Jaleel is in fray if BJP wants to win Aurangabad LS seat in Maha: Raosaheb Danve

Union minister Raosaheb Danve has caused a flutter by saying if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to win the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra in 2024, it must make sure that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel and sitting MP runs in the election.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after attending a meeting at the district collectorate here, Danve claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party would win the next elections with a greater margin than before. Queried about the political scenario in the Aurangabad LS constituency, Danve said, We have a different type of friendship with Imtiaz Jaleel. Whether it is (BJP leader) Bhagwat Karad or someone else, we will have to ensure that our candidate wins in 2024 and we need to make sure Jaleel contests that election.

Notably, Jaleel was also present when Danve made these remarks.

Danve's remarks come days after his colleague Bhagwat Karad said the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena must let the BJP field its candidate from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat as the split in the undivided Shiv Sena had weakened the party. The Aurangabad constituency was traditionally represented by Shiv Sena (undivided). However, in 2019, Jaleel won his maiden electoral contest from here by defeating his nearest rival and Sena veteran Chandrakant Khaire.

Some leaders in the INDIA alliance were with BJP at some point in time. (BSP chief) Mayawati was a two-time chief minister while the Dy CM was of BJP in that government (in Uttar Pradesh). (National Conference leader) Farooq Abdullah's son (Omar Abdullah), (TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee were ministers in the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the Minister of State for Railways said.