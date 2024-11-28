“He Truly Deserves It”: Chhagan Bhujbal Shows Strong Support for Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra’s New Chief Minister

The BJP-led Mahayuti secured a majority in the 2024 assembly elections, but five days after the results, the party has not yet announced the Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were contenders, but Shinde indicated he would defer to Amit Shah and PM Modi's decisions, suggesting he may not become Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

When the Mahayuti government took power in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar were discussed for the Chief Minister position. Shiv Sena officials supported Shinde, while NCP workers backed Ajit Pawar. However, Ajit Pawar's party endorsed Fadnavis for the role, and Shinde expressed his willingness to accept the seniors' decisions, effectively resolving the dispute. MLA Chhagan Bhujbal, speaking in Pune, wished Fadnavis well for the Chief Minister's position.

Bhujbal emphasized that the state seeks a Chief Minister who protects the poor rather than focusing solely on OBC representation. He noted Fadnavis's hard work over the years and expressed hope for his ascension to the role, highlighting that with 132 BJP MLAs elected, Fadnavis's leadership would be welcomed.

Bhujbal also criticized Manoj Jarange Patil, claiming that if EVMs had truly favored him, his vote share should have increased instead of declining. He accused Jarange Patil of spreading casteism during his campaign. When asked about Sanjay Raut's criticism, Bhujbal remarked that Raut must be criticized for his lack of contributions over the past five years.