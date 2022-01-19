He was my everything: Varun Dhawan mourns the demise of his driver Manoj

The sudden demise of his driver Manoj Sahu has left actor Varun Dhawan heartbroken.

On Wednesday, Varun took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in the memory of Manoj. In the note, he described him as a person with "amazing wit, humour, and passion."

"Manoj and has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had you in my life Manoj dada," he wrote.

Alongside the emotional note, Varun shared an old video of him at the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds where he acknowledged the efforts and love of his "Manoj Dada".

Manoj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack. Reports suggested that Manoj drove Varun to Mehboob Studio for an ad shoot and later complained of chest pain. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital immediately by the actor's team, where he was declared dead.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor