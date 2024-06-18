'He Was Only Pouring Water': Nana Patole Denies Congress Worker Washed His Feet Despite Viral Video Showing Otherwise

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole came under fire on Tuesday after a video of a party worker washing his feet in Akola district went viral on social media. Patole denied that the worker washed his feet, claiming the worker was only pouring water on them.

"I was in Akola yesterday. I am a faithful follower of the Varkari sampradaya. I got to know that Gajanan Maharaj's palakhi had arrived in the village I was visiting, so I decided to go there to take darshan," Patole said.

"Since the palakhi was kept on a muddy ground, my legs became dirty while going to take the darshan. When I returned to my car, a worker came with water to wash my feet since there was no other provision," he explained. Despite the viral video clearly showing the worker washing his feet, Patole further added, "The worker was only pouring water on my feet; I was washing them with my hands."

Hitting out at the BJP and media for amplifying stories critical of him, Patole said, "I am a normal man, I am a farmer. But what about those who are muddied with ED and CBI charges and are walking free? You should talk about them instead of my dirty legs being washed."