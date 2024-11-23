‘He Will Become CM’: Mother Sarita Fadnavis Reacts to Devendra’s Victory As Mahayuti Set To Form Govt in Maharashtra

Nagpur South West remains a saffron stronghold as Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) secures a decisive victory over Prafulla Gudadhe (Congress) in the Maharashtra Assembly elections of 2024. With the Mahayuti alliance set to form the government, Fadnavis's mother, Sarita Fadnavis, expressed her pride, stating, "Of course, he will become the Chief Minister. It's a big day as my son has emerged as a prominent leader in the state. He has been working tirelessly around the clock."

Watch:

#WATCH | Nagpur | As Mahayuti is set to form govt in Maharashtra, Deputy CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavi's mother, Sarita Fadnavis says, "Of course, he will become the CM...It is a big day as my son has become a big leader in the state. He was working hard at all 24 hours..." pic.twitter.com/DontYWe6Hk — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

The Mahayuti alliance seemed poised for a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, surpassing the majority mark and leading in over 200 seats.

