Health Minister Tope talks about 4th covid wave amid rising cases

The number of Corona Patients is increasing in India once again. In Maharashtra, the number of corona patients increased on Sunday as compared to Friday and Saturday. Are there chances of fourth wave of India? Health Minister Rajesh Tope reacted on this.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters that there are 254 new patients in covid today. The recovery rate is 98 percent. The discussion of the fourth wave of covid in the state no longer seems to be a fact. The state will not witness fourth covid wave. Corona cases are not increasing in the state and vaccination has also improved. The state currently has 1950 active patients. This is not a big issue. At present there are crowds everywhere and political rallies are taking place. Yet the expected increase in corona patients is not drastic. So no need to worry. And the fourth wave doesn't even seem likely.

The center has given instructions regarding booster doses. Booster doses are being given in the state accordingly. The health minister said that people should decide on booster dose by testing antibodies.