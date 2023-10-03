"Health of state on ventilator": Raj Thackeray slams Shinde govt on Nanded Hospital Deaths

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the Eknath Shinde government over 24 deaths in Nanded government hospital in 24 hours. However, the number of the death count increased today to 31 with 7 more demises."In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths were reported in the government hospital in Nanded. The incident is very unfortunate. A similar incident also took place in Madantari Thane. There is a shortage of medicine in government hospitals in the state. Notably, in Mumbai, due to a shortage of TB medicine, advice is being given to use medicine carefully. These incidents are not limited to Nanded, Thane and Mumbai but everywhere," Thackeray wrote on X.

He further asked what is the use of 'three engines' (BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena-Eknath) if the health of the state is on the ventilator. "As all the three parties of the government have insured themselves adequately, they are not worried at all, but what about Maharashtra," he asked in the X post.Unfortunately, Maharashtra is sick except for three parties in the government, MNS leader added."The government should pay more attention to how the health of Maharashtra can be improved by making efforts to increase the life expectancy" his X post read.

As many as 24 patients, including 12 newborns, reportedly died at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded in the last 24 hours.Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he will seek more information on the matter and added that appropriate action will be taken.Dr Wakode, the Dean of Doctor Shanakarrao Chavan Hospital, Nanded said six male and six female newborn babies have died in the last 24 hours. He also said that 12 adults have died due to various ailments, like snake bites, etc.