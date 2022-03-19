Heat wave continues, max temperature at 43 at Chandrapur in Vidarbha

The temperature has been rising in the district for the last few days. Currently the heat wave is slowly increasing. The highest temperature in Vidarbha was recorded at Chandrapur District at 43 degrees Celsius. Temperature is expected to rise further in various parts of the state in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a heat wave is expected in most parts of Vidarbha in the next 48 hours. Therefore, the citizens of the area should not go out of the house in the afternoon without important work, meteorologists have advised. If you are going to be out of the house, it is very important to take care. It is necessary to follow the guidelines issued by the district administration for protection from the sun.



Temperature of cities in Vidarbha

Nagpur - 40

Akola - 42.7

Amravati - 41.4

Buldana - 39.8

Chandrapur - 43

Gondia - 39.8

Wardha - 41.4

Yavatmal - 41