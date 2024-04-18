Heat Wave Grips Mumbai: PAWS Organization Steps Up to Aid Stray Animals Amid Rising Temperatures

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has been reeling under a heat wave for the past two days and the maximum temperature has touched the highest level of the current season. Mumbai's temperature has been recorded at 39 degrees Celsius and people as well as animals are suffering due to the increasing heat stroke. To provide relief to these stray animals, the animals affected by heat stroke are being treated by The PAWS organisation.

PAWS is also guiding Mumbaikars regarding how to take care of animals and birds in the summer. People are being urged to keep water in pots for animals at various places.

"Our volunteers are getting information that animals are suffering from heat stroke. Accordingly, they are being admitted and treated at various places. Snakes and birds have been rescued. Animals and birds are being treated and released into their natural habitat." - Sunish Subramanian, Honorary Wildlife Warden

"If everyone can make arrangements so that thirsty animals can get water, then they should be made. If you notice any incident in this regard, please contact the forest department's number 1926 or the helpline of Pause." - Nisha Kunju, Honorary Animal Welfare Officer