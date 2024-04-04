Heat Waves: Thane Task Force Reveals Strategies to Protect Residents from Heat-Related Illnesses, Details Inside

In a meeting of the Task Force Committee formed to prepare Thane's Heat Action Plan, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao appealed to citizens to be cautious of heat-related illnesses. Attended by top officials, the meeting discussed measures like distributing pamphlets, using digital boards, instructing school children to regularly drink water and roping in Asha workers to raise public awareness about heat impacts and safeguards. It was noted in the meeting that citizens have suggested measures like increasing the number of water kiosks, increasing shades at public transport places like bus stands and rickshaw stands. Rao also instructed bi-weekly reviews to monitor the implementation progress.

Being a coastal city, Thane witnesses rising humidity from March to June, leading to increased felt heat. This results in citizens facing heat wave conditions and related health issues like dizziness, muscle cramps, headaches, breathing difficulties, and convulsions. The authorities advised reporting such symptoms and seeking treatment at nearby health facilities. The first meeting of the task force was held on Tuesday under Rao's supervision, with Additional Commissioners Sandip Malvi, Prashant Rode, Medical Health Officer Dr. Chetana Nithil, Deputy Commissioner Anagha Kadam, Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan, and others in attendance.

Details about a recent survey in the Wagle Estate area, covering socio-economic, environmental, and geographical aspects related to heat impacts, were presented during the meeting. The survey highlighted the increasing intensity and frequency of heat waves, including a rise in nighttime temperatures, which affects all sections of society. Around 40% of the population in Wagle Estate is below 15 years or above 60 years of age, and they are more severely affected by heat waves. Most people seek treatment at nearby health centers, and Asha workers regularly visit homes to provide medication and treatment.