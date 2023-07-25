Heated argument erupts between Ajit Pawar and Yashomati Thakur over fund allocation

Since taking over as finance minister and deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar has allocated significant funds to rebel NCP MLAs, as well as MLAs from the Shinde group and the BJP. However, opposition leaders have been accusing the government of neglecting the allocation of funds to opposition MLAs. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has also criticized the government's fund allocation decisions.

In response to these allegations, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the concerns in the Assembly. However, his response led to a heated argument between Congress leader Yashomati Thakur and Ajit Pawar.

In response to the allegations made over the allocation of funds, Ajit Pawar said in the Assembly, "Balasaheb Thorat said that funds are given to MLAs of the ruling party and funds are not given to opposition leaders. But in 2019, 2020, and 2021, that was the general formula for funding allocation. That's the formula we've tried to keep going forward. It hasn't changed much."

Ajit Pawar further said, "Yashomatitai, you are like my sister. Please listen to me. After listening to me, you have the right to speak. When agricultural colleges were to be sanctioned in the state, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also had an agricultural college. Dhananjay Munde has approved this with the permission of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. We did not discriminate."

Congress leader Yashomati Thakur strongly objected to Ajit Pawar's reply, she said, "You started behaving like a step-brother within 15 days."