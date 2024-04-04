Heatwave Continues in Pune: Maximum Temperature Rises to 42.0 Degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Pune, prompting authorities to advise citizens to remain indoors during the afternoon to mitigate the risk of sunstroke.

The heatwave in Pune continues as the maximum temperature in the Koregaon region was recorded to be 42.0 degrees Celsius on April 4. The maximum temperature in Pune has risen by 2.0 degrees Celsius from the previous day's recorded temperature on April 3rd. In the Koregaon region of Pune, this elevated temperature is anticipated to persist until April 10th, accompanied by predominantly clear skies during the day transitioning to partly cloudy conditions by afternoon or evening. Rainfall is forecasted for April 9th and April 10th in the region.

Meanwhile, the Lohegaon Airport was recorded to be the second hottest in the City on April 04 with a maximum temperature of 41.0 degrees Celsius while Pune NDA, Shivajinagar and Pashan recorded a maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius respectively. While the IMD has forecast rains on April 9 and April 10 the maximum temperature is unlikely to change continuing the heat wave in the city.

