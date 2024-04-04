Navi Mumbai: IMD Forecasts Clear Skies With Maximum Temperature Set To Hit 35 Degrees Celsius

The Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating clear skies over Navi Mumbai on Thursday. According to the IMD, residents can expect maximum temperatures to soar up to 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest forecast, over the next 48 hours, temperatures in Navi Mumbai are anticipated to fluctuate between 24 and 36 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a relative humidity of around 50 percent. The IMD further predicts that Saturday will be notably warm, with temperatures soaring up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a directive to tackle the rising temperature. The civic body It has urged residents to remain vigilant and seek assistance from designated healthcare facilities, such as NMMC hospitals or Civil Primary Health Centers, if they experience symptoms of heat-related illnesses or require further information.

Citizens have been advised to stay hydrated, dress in lightweight, light-colored clothing, and seek shade when outdoors. Proper hydration, coupled with the use of sunglasses, umbrellas, and suitable footwear, can help minimize the impact of prolonged sun exposure. Additionally, pet owners are reminded to ensure their animals have access to shaded areas and ample water supplies.