Nashik Braces for Heatwave as Temperatures Soar to 37.9 Degrees Celsius

Nashik City is bracing for a notable surge in temperatures in the upcoming days. With the mercury soaring to a peak of 37.9 degrees Celsius, today has been declared a scorching day. However, amidst the sweltering daytime conditions, the city experienced a comparatively cooler night, with the minimum temperature settling at 19.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that similar temperatures will persist in the coming days. Their predictions suggest that temperatures will hover around 37 degrees Celsius for the next two days. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to manage the rising temperatures.

On April 3, the relative humidity was recorded at 43%, indicating dry weather conditions prevailing in the region. With temperatures projected to be around 37 degrees Celsius, clear skies are expected to persist for April 5; however, April 5 may see a clouded sky towards the afternoon.

Considering April and May as the hot months of the year, it is recommended to stay adequately hydrated by consuming ample water and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Carrying hats, caps, and umbrellas is advised to shield oneself from the harsh rays of the sun.

