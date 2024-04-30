Heatwave Grips Navi Mumbai as Temperatures Soar to 42 Degrees Celsius

The mercury climbed to 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai. As predicted, most areas of Navi Mumbai endured intense heat, with temperatures in the Thane Belapur Industrial Area (TBIA) hitting 42 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Koparkhairane and Panvel also exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. Private meteorological agencies reported Panvel at a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius, while Koparkhairane reached 42.3 degrees Celsius.

Amidst the soaring temperatures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued new guidelines to address heat-related concerns. The civic body has advised citizens to avoid going outdoors between 12 pm and 3 pm, stay hydrated, wear light-colored and lightweight clothing, seek shade when outside, and use sunglasses, umbrellas, and suitable footwear.