Heatwave Impact: Soaring Temperature Results in Mumbai Vegetable Price Hike

Vegetable prices have experienced a slight increase following a decrease in supply at the wholesale market in Vashi. Traders report that most vegetables have seen a price rise of around 10 to 15 percent in the last fortnight due to the increase in heat. Typically, supply decreases during the summer and rainy seasons. Brinjal, which was previously available at Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg, has now reached Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg in retail. Similarly, prices for other vegetables have risen to Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg from Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg.

Also Read: Vegetable Price Hike in Maharashtra: Fluctuating Climate Raises Prices of Peas, Cauliflower and other Greens; Check Rates

Even potatoes have seen a 50 percent increase in the last fortnight, commanding Rs 40 per kg in retail compared to Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg earlier this year. Traders anticipate a gradual decrease in supply with rising temperatures. The rise in vegetable prices began in early May and has continued since. According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), many farmers are preparing their farms for fresh sowing, a yearly occurrence coinciding with a decrease in supply. The APMC Mumbai, located in Vashi, primarily receives vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, and other areas in western Maharashtra and Karnataka. On April 23, the APMC received a total of 577 vehicles loaded with vegetables, including 296 pickup vans carrying smaller quantities of produce. Typically, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives around 550 to 600 vehicles loaded with vegetables daily. "Supply usually begins to decrease from mid-May to June. However, this year, it started a little earlier," noted another trader. However, some vegetables, including cauliflower, tomato, and carrot, have seen a sharp decrease in prices in the retail market.