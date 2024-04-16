Heatwave in Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray Urges Caution Amid Soaring Temperature, Calls for Assistance Towards Vulnerable

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing heatwave, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray has appealed to the people of Maharashtra to take precautions. In a post on his account on X, Thackeray addressed the people and raised several issues related to the increasing temperature.

The temperatures in Mumbai, Thane District, Palghar, and Konkan have been reaching 40 degrees for the past few days. Advisories have been issued for citizens to follow the weather. Thackeray, in his post, talked about the heat wave and how the entirety of the state is grappling with it. He also raised the point of inadequate warnings issued by the meteorological department. Since this is just the beginning of summer, more accurate predictions of the weather will enable people to organize their work, Thackeray commented. Targeting the government, he further spoke about the need to give immediate holidays to schoolchildren who haven't begun their summer vacations yet.

Appeal to MNS Workers

'My request to my Maharashtra Sainiks: please take care of yourselves in the heat wave. Animals, birds, and the homeless suffer the most in this extreme summer. Ensure that fresh drinking water is available to them." Raj Thackeray further said, "Poor animals and birds can't ask for water. Keep water ready on your terraces and galleries so it is easily accessible to them."