Heavy Rain in Maha from 23 July, warning for Konkan, Central Maha & Mumbai

Many districts of Marathwada including Mumbai, Konkan, Nashik and Madhya Maharashtra have been warned of heavy rain. In fact, the state has seen a slight chance of rain over the past week. However, the weather department has informed that heavy rain will start in the state from July 23. Maharashtra has been lashed by rain since the beginning of July. The state received heavy rains in a period of 15 to 20 days. Due to the widespread rains, flood conditions have also occurred in many districts.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned the state of heavy rain in the next four to five days. Mumbai, Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be occasional heavy rains and moderate rains in most places of the state.

Due to this, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in some parts of West Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra. Not only this, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra also received heavy rains. Many rivers also flooded in Vidarbha. Due to this, it was seen that life was disrupted in many places. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has once again warned of heavy rain. Therefore, instructions have been given by the Meteorological Department that citizens should be careful and stay at home if possible.