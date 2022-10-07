Heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane; Andheri subway shut due to waterlogging

Mumbai city and suburbs along with Thane areas have received good rains today. It has been raining heavily in Mumbai and suburbs for the past three to four hours and watter has started to accumulate in the low-lying areas. Andheri suburbs has been closed for traffic due to watterlogging, Andheri market, subway is closed so traffic has been diverted through Gokhale Road.

Heavy rain is also falling in Dadar, Mahalakshmi, Worli, Marine Lines, Churchgate, Peddar Road area in Mumbai city. Northbound vehicles have slowed down at Mahalakshmi, Peddar Road, RTI, Vinoli. Due to this, the situation of traffic jam is seen in some places. However, the local service of Mumbai, which is the lifeline of Mumbai, is running smoothly, but if the rain continues like this, the local service may also be affected.

The 121.5mm rainfall has been recorded in Dombivali till 4.30pm. Thane-Kalyan areas has received 70 to 100mm of rain. The Meteorological Department has predicted 70 to 100mm of rain in the city of Mumbai has been recorded and 40 to 70mm of rain in the suburbs for the next three to four days in the state.