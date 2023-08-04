Heavy rain likely to hit Western Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha; Check details here

For the past few days, the state has been experiencing heavy rainfall in several regions. While this brings relief to urban areas, concerns have grown among rural communities, particularly farmers. However, the weather forecast predicts that active monsoon conditions will prevail throughout Maharashtra after a week-long break. The next three to four days are expected to bring intense rains in Western Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. This forecast has brought considerable reassurance to farmers. Despite a robust monsoon in July, the water levels in many reservoirs have not risen as expected due to various factors.

According to weather forecasts, the amount of rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra is expected to be below average during the current month of August. However, in the coming three to four days, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall intensifying in regions such as Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Western Maharashtra. This prediction brings the potential for significant monsoon showers. As a result, farmers are urged to expedite their agricultural activities during the ongoing Kharif season. Over the next four to five days, Maharashtra is likely to experience a favorable weather condition, with the chance of intermittent showers at some places.

According to weather forecasts, the districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next three to four days. Meanwhile, several districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha are expected to receive heavy rainfall during the same period. Some districts in the state have also been issued a Green Alert for rainfall. Citizens in Konkan, Western Maharashtra, and Vidarbha have been advised to exercise caution.