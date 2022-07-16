Heavy rain overnight in Koyna Dam catchment area, water storage at 52 TMC

Karad: Koyna Dam, known as Bhagyalakshmi of Maharashtra, is half full on Saturday. Due to the heavy rains that have been falling since yesterday evening and overnight in the catchment area, the dam water storage is rapidly increasing. 61 thousand 108 cusecs of water are entering the dam. Today, till Saturday morning, the dam has accumulated 52.15 TMC of water.

Meanwhile, 153 mm of rain has been recorded in Koyna, 162 mm in Navja, and 178 mm in Mahabaleshwar. Meanwhile, 2100 cusecs of water continue to be released from the powerhouse at the foot of Koyna Dam. Till eight o'clock in the morning, 52.15 TMC of water has been stored in the dam and the dam is 49.55 percent full. In the last 24 hours, the water storage in the dam has increased by 5.10 TMC.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the Ghat area on Saturday, and light to moderate rain is expected everywhere tomorrow and Sunday, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

Koyna Dam Water Reservoir

Total water storage 52.15 TMC,

Useful water storage 47.03 TMC,

On this day last year, the dam had 47.20 TMC of water storage.