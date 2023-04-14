Heavy rains hit Satara city and surroundings, disrupting celebrations

On Friday around 4 p.m., Satara city and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rains accompanied by lightning for around 30 minutes. The downpour caused water to flow on the roads and resulted in damage to the vendors who were sitting there. Additionally, the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations were also impacted by the rains. This was the second consecutive day of rainfall in the area.

For the past four days, the Satara district has been experiencing a surge in heat intensity, with occasional cloudy skies forming, creating a favourable environment for the upcoming rainy season. On Thursday, some areas in Man, Khatav, Patan, and Mahabaleshwar talukas of the district were hit by rainfall, and a lightning incident occurred in Patan taluka, but fortunately, there was no damage. Satara city also received rainfall after 6.30 p.m., which brought about a noticeable drop in temperature.

Despite expectations of an upcoming rainfall, it wasn't until around 4 p.m. that the sky filled with clouds, followed by thunder and lightning. At approximately 4:15 p.m., the rain began with large droplets before picking up intensity and lasting for about half an hour. This resulted in water flowing on the roads, leaving shoppers and small vendors affected. However, the rain also brought about a drop in temperature and created a pleasant atmosphere.

In several parts of Satara city, there is ongoing underground work. However, despite the installation of sewer pipes, asphalting works were not carried out, resulting in soil remaining on the road. This has made the roads muddy and caused difficulties in driving and walking, as well as raised fears of accidents. On Friday, due to the rain, the dug-up road also had mud on it.