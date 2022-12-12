Heavy rains likely to lash Maharashtra including Mumbai due to cyclone Mandous

Cyclone Mandous which arose in Bay of Bengal has now dissipated after hitting Tamil Nadu, however on the other hand a cyclonic wind condition will form in the Bay of Bengal near South Andaman, and due to the continuous change in the weather, moderate to heavy rain is expected in some districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai except Vidarbha.

On the other hand, the possibility of rain has been predicted in Mumbai while pollution has hit nearby areas including Mumbai. As a result of the cyclone there is a difference in the direction and speed of the wind. Wind speed will be 55km per hour. The sea will remain rough, as a result Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has appealed to fisherman not to venture in the sea, Meanwhile due to the change in the weather, the minimum temperature will not change much, said IMD