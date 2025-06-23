Heavy Vehicles Speed Limits on Bhor Ghat Section Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway Likely To Increase After Transporter Complaints

In order to avoid traffic jams on Mumbai-Pune Expressway authorities may soon heavy vehicles descending the Bhor Ghat stretch allowed to travel faster. The state transport authorities are actively considering a proposal to increase speed limit from the current 40 kmph to 45–50 kmph. This improvement is in account of rising complaints from transporters and drivers who think the current restriction "unscientific" and “unrealistic.” The 10-km ghat section between Lonavala in Pune district and Khalapur in Raigad district forms a key part of the Pune-Mumbai arm of the expressway and features a steep downhill gradient that poses operational challenges for heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses.

As per the FPJ reports an official confirmed that deliberations are underway. “We are reviewing the proposal to revise the speed limit for heavy vehicles on the ghat section. A decision is likely to be taken soon,” the official said. On this expressway stretch, the car speed limit is 60 kmph, while heavy vehicles are restricted to 40 kmph. On the remaining 95 km of the expressway, car speed limits are 100 kmph and heavy vehicle limits are 80 kmph. Since the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which includes speed-detection cameras, e-challans for heavy vehicles have increased. Transporters report that approximately 30% of these challans are for speeds between 43 and 50 kmph, slightly exceeding the limit. The initial fine is Rs 2,000, with escalating penalties for subsequent offenses.

Following appeals from transporter groups, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), highway police, transport department, and industry representatives recently conducted a joint survey of the ghat section.

A senior transport official admitted the difficulty of maintaining 40 kmph on the ghat section and stated they have repeatedly requested the highway police to revise the speed limit. While MSRDC manages the expressway's infrastructure, the highway police set speed limits. An MSRDC official confirmed an upcoming meeting to discuss raising the limit. Drivers and transporters cite inadequate warning signs on the ghat as a cause of accidents, forcing sudden braking. One bus operator criticized the impracticality and danger of a 40 kmph speed limit on such a steep slope on an expressway. Opened in 2002 and named after Yashwantrao Chavan, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has seen 191 accidents in 2024, many within the ghat section.