Hema Malini celebrates 42nd anniversary with adorable note on Dharmendra's return

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, one of Bollywood's most iconic couples, are celebrating their 42nd marriage anniversary today.

Married in 1980, the couple has stood strong, hand-in-hand, turning their marriage into one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood.

Today, on their 42nd anniversary, Hema Malini shared an adorable picture of them together, along with a heartfelt note for her fans.

Expressing her gratitude on Twitter, she captioned her post, "Our wedding anniversary today, I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed."

The veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged yesterday from a private hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted last week due to back pain.

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week after he suffered a muscle pull on his back while shooting.

Hema Malini shared an update on Dharmendra's health saying, "I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji's health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind."

( With inputs from ANI )

