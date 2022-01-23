Hema Malini shares sweet birthday wish for 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy

As filmmaker Ramesh Sippy turned a year older on Sunday, Bollywood actor and politician Hema Malini shared a sweet birthday wish for her 'Sholay' director.

Hema took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures from the various film projects the duo have collaborated on.

Along with the pictures, in the caption, she wished the filmmaker by writing, "My v dear friend, colleague and co-traveler in my journey in the beautiful film industry, Ramesh Sippy, celebrates his birthday today."

The 'Baghban' actor added, "All good wishes and prayers, dear Ramesh for a healthy and prosperous future. Most of my successful films were with you as Director. Thank you. God bless. #happybirthday #RameshSippy."

Sippy, who is the son of producer G P Sippy, was born on January 23, 1947. During his earlier years, he worked in both production and direction departments in films like 'Johar-Mehmood in Goa' and 'Mere Sanam', which his father was producing at the time.

Hema and Sippy have worked together in films including 'Andaz', 'Seeta aur Geeta' along with the iconic 'Sholay', which is considered to be among successful films to be ever made in Bollywood.

( With inputs from ANI )

