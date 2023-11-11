"Here to show you real bulldozer": Uddhav Thackeray takes aim at CM Shinde after Sena Shakha demolition

Amidst the heated issue of the Shiv Sena shakha demolition in Mumbra, Uddhav Thackeray arrived in Mumbra today. After inspecting the shakha site, Thackeray took a direct shot at Chief Minister Shinde. "You demolished our shakha, tore our banners, we will tear your arrogance into pieces in the polls,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray, along with top leaders of the Sena (UBT), went to Mumbra here to visit the razed shakha but had to face resistance from workers of the CM’s Shiv Sena, who also showed black flags. As the situation turned tense, Thackeray and his party colleagues left the site, just metres away from the razed shakha.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by MPs Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Rajan Vichare, and other leaders of the Thackeray group.

Addressing party workers in Mumbra, Thackeray said, “Those who are high on power bulldozed the shakha. I have come here to show you the bulldozer.” Cautioning the administration and the police, Thackeray said, “You are not slaves of the thieves. You have protected the thieves, but the thieves have disturbed the honeycomb. Now the honeybees will sting you. If you have the courage, remove the police and come," Thackeray said.

Alleging that the administration had become helpless, the former CM said, “Our land (shakha) has been encroached upon. We have all the documents.” The shakha will assemble every day, the Shiv Sena (UBT) asserted.