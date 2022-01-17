Here's what Akshay Kumar would have asked Twinkle Khanna if they met today

Life is incomplete without a dash of humour, and Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna makes sure to swear by this.

On Monday, Akshay and Twinkle have completed 21 years of marital bliss.

Marking the occasion, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared the morning conversation that she had with Akshay on their 21st wedding anniversary.

"On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don't know if I would even talk to you.Him: I would definitely talk to you.Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out?Him: No, I would say, 'Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste," Twinkle's post read. Isn't it hilarious?

Alongside the caption, Twinkle shared a candid picture as the duo were seen engrossed in the conversation.

Undoubtedly, the couple's conversation left netizens in splits.

"Hahahahha," director Abhishek Kapoor commented.

Karan Johar, Tahira Kashyap, and Sussanne Khan among others dropped a string of laughing emojis on the post.

For the unversed, Akshay and Twinkle are currently vacationing in Rajasthan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor