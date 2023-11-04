Here's why Supriya Sule warns of hunger strike on November 20

Supriya Sule, the Member of Parliament (MP) representing Baramati and working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has issued a strong ultimatum.

She announced on Friday her intention to commence a hunger strike on November 20 if the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) fails to take prompt action to establish a power substation in Bavdhan, a locality within her constituency.

Sule has been unwavering in her efforts to address the area's power crisis and has consistently urged the MSEDCL to establish a substation in Bavdhan.

बारामती लोकसभा मतदारसंघातील बावधन सबस्टेशनसाठी मी सातत्याने पाठपुरावा करीत आहे. यासाठी आवश्यक असणारी जागाही सुचविण्यात आली आहे. परंतु तरीही येथे सबस्टेशन उभारण्याच्या बाबतील कार्यवाही झालेली नाही. महावितरणने याची तातडीने दखल घेऊन सबस्टेशनचा विषय मार्गी लावला नाही तर बावधनकरांसाठी… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 3, 2023

Taking to her official X account,"I have been continuously advocating for the resolution of power issues by setting up a substation in Bavdhan. I even proposed a location for it, but no progress has been made so far. If no action is taken by that time, I will begin a hunger strike on November 20," warned Sule.

Furthermore, in a broader effort to enhance the well-being of her constituency, Sule has also urged authorities to address traffic issues on highways within the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.Why Supriya Sule warns of hunger strike on November 20