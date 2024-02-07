Heritage Trees to Themed Gardens: Step into Thane's Grand Central Park

Thane's excitement is palpable as the highly anticipated Grand Central Park in Kolshet prepares for its grand opening tomorrow. Spread across 20.5 acres, this urban oasis promises to be a breath of fresh air, offering a respite from the city's rapid development. Imagine gentle breezes rustling through 3,500 diverse trees, momentarily erasing the concrete jungle and transporting you to a sanctuary of nature. This park, which will be inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, signifies Thane's commitment to creating green spaces for its residents.

When LokmatTimes.com visited the park, the preparations were going on for tomorrow’s grand opening. Stage and chairs were being set outside the park. The vibes were quite exciting and positive inside the park. Filled with multiple amenities, this park has a slice of New York's Central Park and London's Hyde Park. From last 5 to 6 years, private developer Kalpataru was designing and developing this park. Amenity space in lieu of transfer of development rights (TDR) and has now handed over the amenity to TMC.

3,500 Trees will Release 8 lakh 84 thousand Pounds Oxygen

This park features around 3500 diverse trees, which will be the center of attraction for everyone from children to senior citizens. 8 lakh 84 thousand pounds oxygen will be released through these trees. The main focus is given on local native trees. The "Speaking Tree" initiative by the TMC involves placing QR codes on 10 heritage trees (over 50 years old) and rare plants in the Central Park. By scanning the QR codes with smartphones, citizens can access videos providing information about these trees and plants, and the trees themselves will 'speak' directly to the visitors, enhancing their experience.

What do Environmentalist Thinks?

Giridhar Pai, an environment-lover who has studied horticulture says, “Planting more trees will help improving the AQI in the area. Thane is a fast- growing city. As lot of concrete-based projects are coming up, we need more open spaces. TMC has taken a good initiative to create this park and residents can witness more green spaces. However, maintenance is the core issue that TMC needs to look upon.”

More than 100 species of Birds and Butterflies

TMC officials say that the park will be the favourite spot for birds and birdwatchers. It will be an habitat for more than 100 species of birds and butterflies. A three-acre extensive lake is the USP of the park. Sunil Gate of the Kalpataru builders told LokmatTimes.com, “We have maintained the natural slope of the lake and made an amazing arrangement for rain water harvesting too. We will use the recycled water for maintaining the green cover.” Fountains inside the lake are like cherry on the cake. There is a large amphitheatre just opposite the lake which has a seating capacity of 400 people. Various cultural programmes, events, birthday parties can be organized here.

4-Themed Gardens to Unique Trellis Structure

The park has four themed gardens- Mughal, Chinese, Moroccan and Japanese gardens showcasing their cultures and heritage. There is considerable space between these gardens so that music-lovers can enjoy the these 4 types of theme music songs. The seating arrangements in the wood house in each of these gardens make you feel that you are sitting in a villa and interacting with the nature. Addition of a unique trellis structure in the park makes the park glow.

What are the Timings and When it will be Open for Public?

The central park incorporates a jogging track, a skating area, lawn tennis courts as well as volleyball courts and more. There is a designated kids zone where safety is also given a priority. There are golf carts designed for senior citizens to tour the park. Educational tours of school children will also be organized in the upcoming days. The park will be opened to the public from February 9 onwards. The timings will be morning 6 am to 11 am and afternoon 1 pm to evening 9 pm. There is a possibility that the park will have subsidized entry fee for visitors but TMC officials inform that the final decision will be taken after the CM inaugurates the park. Environmentalists tell that the Thane central park cannot be compared with the park in New York City which occupies an area of 840 acres. However, it’s an effort to make our urban areas healthier. Gate tells, “We want to bring biodiversity in centre and get ownership model into place. The park is the perfect travel gateway for environmentalists, common citizens, students, senior-citizens.