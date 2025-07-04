High Court Orders FIR in Somnath Suryawanshi Custodial Death Case

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 4, 2025): The Bombay High Court on Friday directed police to register an FIR within a week in connection with the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi, who died in December 2023 after being arrested during violence in Parbhani. In its interim order, the Aurangabad bench instructed the inspector of Mondha police station to file the FIR based on a complaint submitted on December 18, 2024. The court also directed the Superintendent of Police in Parbhani to transfer the investigation to an officer of Deputy Superintendent of Police rank.

Suryawanshi, 35, died on December 15 at a government hospital in Parbhani while in judicial custody. He had been arrested following protests over the desecration of a replica of the Constitution in the city. Police claimed he died after falling ill.

However, a magisterial inquiry later found police responsible for the death. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission noted in March that the inquiry revealed Suryawanshi was assaulted at the Nava Mondha police station. The judicial magistrate concluded that specific Parbhani police officials were responsible for the custodial death.

Somnath's mother, Vijayabai Suryawanshi, filed a criminal writ petition in the high court. Advocate Prakash Ambedkar represented her in the case. The court issued the interim order on Friday and scheduled the next hearing for July 30.