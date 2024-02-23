High Court Questions Nature of New Maratha Protests, Issues Notice to Manoj Jarange Patil

Mumbai: Protests will begin across the state from February 24 in the wake of the Maratha reservation as the state government's independent reservation is not acceptable to Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters. Jarange held a press conference and explained the direction of the agitation to the entire Maratha community. Accordingly, a major protest will be held across the state. Now, a legal battle has broken out over the agitation and the High Court has issued a notice to Manoj Jarange Patil.

Many are now taking a stand against Manoj Jarange over his protest stance. Ajay Maharaj Baraskar, his former associate also said that Jarange is a traitor. OBC leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Vijay Wadettiwar also criticized Jarange's stand. On the other hand, Adv. Gunaratna Sadavarte made it clear that he would oppose the law. Accordingly, the high court heard the case in the wake of Jarange's protest. In it, the court questioned Jarange's protest. The court also asked it to clarify its stand.

"Manoj Jarange should clarify his stand. How will Manoj Jarange and the Maratha Agitators Committee conduct the proposed agitation? Will they take responsibility for ensuring that the protest is not violent? Will you take responsibility for ensuring that there is no law and order situation in the state?" The High Court has also directed Manoj Jarange to clarify his stand on all these issues by February 26.

Jarange's Lawyers' Argument

"The allegations against Jarange are a ploy to defame him. Jarange's current protest is going on peacefully. The state government does not want to deal with the agitation. By raising a petitioner, they are seeking directions from the court," alleged Jarange's lawyer Vijay Thorat. Jarange's lawyer also assured the high court that their protest would be peaceful.

