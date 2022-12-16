Hinduja group to invest Rs 35,000 crore in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday said the Hinduja group will be investing Rs 35,000 crore in the state.The Chief Minister's Office tweeted that an MoU was signed between the state government and Hinduja group in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Indian transnational conglomerate has agreed to invest in 11 sectors such as renewable energy, media and entertainment, rural economic development, cyber security, commercial automobiles, banking and finance, health, infrastructure development, education, manufacturing and new technology. The move assumes significance considering the backlash being faced by the Shinde-Fadnavis over losing mega investment projects to Gujarat that are supposed to come to Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the cabinet sub-committee approved 13 new investment projects worth around ₹70,000 crore. The projects are expected to create 55,000 jobs in the state. GP Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja of the Hinduja group were present on the occasion.