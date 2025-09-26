Hindus and Muslims Unite in Igatpuri to Protest Dumping Ground Issue, Block Garbage Trucks (Watch)

People from the Muslim and Hindu communities came together in Maharashtra's Igatpuri on Friday, September 26, over a dumping ground issue. Both communities argued with the civic body to relocate garbage bins as they are situated near an Eidgah, Jewish cemetery, Hindu cremation ground, Vipassana centre, and a school for differently-abled children, according to news agency IANS.

Several religious communities appealed to the Igatpuri Municipal Council (IMC) for the relocation of the dumping ground, which remains just 300 meters from the places of worship of all religions and an educational institution, and looks unhygienic for locals and could cause disease for visitors and worshipers at religious sites.

Hindu-Muslim Stage Protest

Igatpuri, Maharashtra: The Igatpuri dumping ground issue has sparked outrage as locals blocked garbage trucks in protest, demanding its relocation. Despite repeated appeals, the site remains just 300 meters from an Eidgah, Jewish cemetery, Hindu cremation ground, Vipassana… pic.twitter.com/8WcVNxrOvr — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2025

Despite repeated appeals, the site remained at the same location. Furious from no action by the civic body, people from the Hindu and Muslim communities staged a demonstration at the dumping ground, not allowing garbage trucks and other vehicles to enter the location as they blocked vehicles.