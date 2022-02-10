Hinganghat: Man who set ablaze woman sentenced to life imprisonment

The accused in the Hinganghat case has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The victim's parents have said that the accused should have been sentenced to death in this case. The accused should have been sentenced to death, but we did not get the justice we wanted. "However, we respect the court," they said.

The victim's parents have reacted to the court's decision. "We have demanded the death penalty for the accused who was responsible for the murder of our daughter. But he has been sentenced to life imprisonment. We feel that our daughter has received incomplete justice."

In Hinganghat, a young professor was burnt to death by accused Vikesh Nagarale out of one-sided love. Today marks two years since the death of the victim in this case. At the same time, the accused has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Vikesh Nagarale, accused in Hinganghat arson case, was arrested in 2020. However, the court has clarified that the arrest of these two years cannot be taken in this life sentence. The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000. Prosecutors had called for the death penalty. However, the court ruled that the case was not the rarest of the rare and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.

The victim was a 24-year-old working as lecturer in MAK Mahila College in Hinganghat. She was being stalked by Vikesh Nagrale, who was married, but she must have never imagined that his advances would culminate into a horror. On February 3, 2020, victim had reached Hinganghat as usual and was about to go to the college when, Nagrale had stopped her in the middle of the road and poured petrol and set her ablaze. All this happened in full public view, Sustaining severe burns the victim was rushed to a Nagpur hospital. Inhalation of the poisonous fumes had made her condition worse, she succumbed to the injuries on February 10, sparking an outrage all over the State.

