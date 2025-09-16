Hingoli Accident: Couple Seriously Injured in Bike Collision, Husband Dies During Treatment

Tragic accident took place after two bikes collided on Babhulgaon to loni road. In this accident couple traveling to in-laws place were seriously injured. Following the accident, injured were shifted to hospital were they got primary treatment at the sub-district hospital and sent to Nanded for further treatment. But, unfortunately husband died during treatment.

According to information, this accident took place on Monday, September 15,2025 night, where couple identified as Munjaji Mirkute (age 39) and his wife Chitra Mirkute (age 35) from Palasgaon. According to information, this accident took place on Monday, September 15, 2025 night, where a couple identified as Munjaji Mirkute (age 39) and his wife Chitra Mirkute (age 35) from Palasgaon.

Also Read: Thane Accident: Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Water Tanker, 1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured

Upon receiving information about the incident, Assistant Police Inspector Gajanan Borate, Faujdar Eknath Dak, Jamadar Vijay Upre of the rural police station, with the help of citizens, admitted the seriously injured to the Upazila Hospital in Vasmat city. There, they were given primary treatment and sent to Nanded for further treatment. The rural police informed that Munjaji Mirkute died during treatment.