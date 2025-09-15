Thane Accident: Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Water Tanker, 1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured

Thane: A tragic road accident took place near Nitin Company-Cadbury Junction road were a an auto-rickshaw collided with a stationary water tanker. The impact of collusion was so strong that in one person got killed and two others were seriously injured and are currently taking treatment in hospital.

According to PTI reports this accident took place in midnight of Sunday, September 14, 2025. Three passengers got trapped in the auto-rickshaw after it collided with a water tanker, he said.

Firefighters rescued three trapped passengers after about 30 minutes. One of them, identified as Bablu, was pronounced dead at a government hospital, according to an official. The two other passengers, aged 56 and 29, sustained serious injuries and were transferred to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for specialized care. The accident briefly disrupted traffic on the Eastern Express Highway until the damaged auto-rickshaw was removed.

In another accident, One was killed after an LPG tanker overturned at Rahud Ghat near Chandwad Taluka on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Nashik district of Maharashtra, causing a gas leak and triggering panic among locals on Monday, September 09, 2025 night. However, no one was injured in the incident. Efforts to plug the gas leak have been going on for the last 15 hours, an official told the news agency PTI, adding that traffic on the highway has been diverted.

Vehicles going to Malegaon from the highway were diverted via Manmad, while traffic coming from Malegaon was closed between Chinchwe and Umrane. A rescue team from Manmad, Sinnar, was rushed to the site to stop the gas leak from the ill-fated Bharat Gas Tanker, according to the FPJ report.