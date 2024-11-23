Hingoli Election Result 2024: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups After Poll Results, Several Injured

A clash broke out between two groups in Hingoli city following the assembly election results on November 23. At least three to four people were reported injured, with unconfirmed reports of gunfire.

The clash reportedly occurred around noon, as vote counting for the assembly elections was underway. Witnesses said a verbal argument escalated into a physical scuffle involving sharp weapons, leaving several people injured. Some local reports also suggested gunfire in the area following the altercation.

The injured were initially treated at Laxmi Life Care Hospital in Hingoli and later transferred to Nanded for further care. Police authorities, including Superintendent of Police Shrikrishna Kokate and Police Inspectors Vikas Patil and Narendra Padalkar, rushed to the scene. A large crowd gathered outside the hospital as the situation unfolded.

Initial reports indicated that the altercation involved workers from the Shinde led-Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though the exact cause of the conflict is still unclear.

Superintendent Kokate confirmed that the injured had been transferred to Nanded but refrained from confirming whether a shooting had occurred. "We are in touch with doctors there," he said. The investigation is ongoing.

The situation is still under investigation, and further updates are awaited.