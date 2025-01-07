HMPV Virus: Maharashtra Health Department Directs All District Hospitals to Stay on High Alert Amid Suspected Cases in Nagpur

An outbreak of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness, has been reported in China, prompting the Maharashtra state health department to instruct all district hospitals to stay on high alert. Authorities have also urged the public to remain vigilant and prepared for potential future threats. Meanwhile, two suspected cases have been reported in Nagpur.

Human metapneumovirus, first detected in 2001, is not a new disease, but it has resurfaced with concerns after an eight-month-old baby in Bengaluru was suspected to be infected, according to a report by PTI. The Director General of Healthcare, Atul Goyal, has urged caution, explaining that the virus identified in China is similar to common respiratory viruses that cause cold-like symptoms.

He noted that while the virus can lead to flu-like symptoms, particularly in the elderly and young children, there is no need for public panic. The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the spread of respiratory infections and seasonal influenza trends across the nation. Government sources confirmed that no significant outbreaks have been reported in any institutions across the country.

What is HMPV?

HMPV, or Human metapneumovirus, is a respiratory virus that primarily affects the respiratory tract. It can cause symptoms such as a cold, cough, runny nose, or sore throat. While HMPV infections are generally mild, they can be more severe in children and the elderly, potentially weakening the immune system.

To protect yourself from HMPV and other respiratory infections, it's important to follow these precautions: