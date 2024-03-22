Holi 2024: BMC Urges Public Action Against Illicit Tree Cutting for Holika Bonfire

Mumbai: With the onset of Holi, several tree fellings take place in the city. Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of parks, BMC has appealed to the general public to inform civic officials and local police station on the toll-free number 1916 if they come across felling of trees during Holi.

Under Section 21 of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Protection and Promotion Act, 1975, it is an offense to cut any tree without prior permission of the tree authority. For every offense of illegal felling of trees, there is a provision to impose a fine of at least Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 on the concerned person. In addition, the sentence ranges from one week to a year in prison.