Holi 2024: Pune Faces Water Shortage Ahead of Festival of Colours

As Holi approaches, the demand for water has surged in the city despite dwindling stocks in dams and declining groundwater levels. Civic authorities have yet to impose any restrictions, prompting housing societies to urge residents to either abstain from water play during the festival or minimize wastage due to the scarcity and escalating costs of tanker water.

Civic activists have highlighted the substantial expense of hiring a single tanker, which currently stands at approximately Rs 7,000. They said that a proliferation of rain dances and pool parties has resulted in widespread water wastage. Event organizers in the city acknowledge the challenges in canceling such gatherings due to the high demand leading up to Holi. At the recent Pune Colour Festival, a significant Holi event in the city, approximately 5,000 visitors attended, consuming around 5,000 liters of water for rain dances and pool festivities.

According to a report of TOI, Organizers noted that a few years ago, they used to hire 1 to 2 tankers, totaling 20,000 liters, to provide water for the festival. However, they have since reduced the amount of water utilized for the event. Kunal Jain, CEO of Linkin Minds, organiser of the event, said, A lot of water goes into such parties and we have now tried to lessen the burden on the environment. At one of our two locations, we have started using recycled water for the party, instead of potable water. This water is also lab-tested.