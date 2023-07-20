"Home department and PMO must take prompt action", says Sharad Pawar on Manipur crisis

The current situation in Manipur has unveiled a severe breakdown in law and order. In the wake of ongoing communal riots spanning two-and-a-half months, yet another appalling incident has emerged, highlighting a grave betrayal of humanity. Recently, a shocking event came to light, where a mob stripped two women naked and subjected them to a horrifying gang-rape.

On May 4, 2023, the distressing incident occurred in Thoubal district, Manipur. Subsequently, the police swiftly registered a case against unidentified individuals for charges of kidnapping, gang rape, and murder. The video of this horrifying event went viral, triggering intense reactions from various parts of the country.

Without humanity, your glory is worthless.

- B. R. Ambedkar



Distressing to see disturbing visuals from Manipur specially the atrocities against the women, which is despicable.

It’s time to unite, raise our voices, & demand Justice for the people of #Manipur. Home department… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 20, 2023

Amidst the incident, Nationalist Congress Party's President Sharad Pawar has also expressed deep sorrow. In his tweet, Sharad Pawar has written a quote of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, "Without humanity, your glory is worthless." He included this statement in his tweet.

“Distressing to see disturbing visuals from Manipur specially the atrocities against the women, which is despicable. It’s time to unite, raise our voices, & demand Justice for the people of Manipur. Home department along with PMO need to immediately take necessary action to restore peace in Manipur, Sharad Pawar tweeted.