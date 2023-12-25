Honey-trapping clerk arrested

Nagpur: A woman clerk named Pinky (name changed) accused of honey trapping in the Koradi area has been suspended by the Madhya Pradesh Revenue Department. According to sources after a complaint was filed against her in the Koradi police station, senior officials from Madhya Pradesh's Revenue Department took action against her.

Pinky's co-conspirators Rakesh Divaniya, Subhash Barod, and Javed Khan have been sentenced to police custody by 25th December. Pinky, who used to live in a posh apartment in Koradi had been divorced in 2009. She was working as a clerk at the Revenue Department at Sonsar. Her two children study in the city. She used to live alone and had a knack for luxury. Dissatisfied with her salary, she started a honey-trapping racket.

She befriended several men and lured them for money. Several traders and officers were victims of her crimes. Two months ago, she had befriended an automobile businessman. On 15th December, she invited him to his place. While the man was in a compromising position, she came out of the room on the excuse of shutting the door. Her collaborators then entered the room and took pictures of the man. They demanded 50 lakhs in exchange for the pictures.

The police arrested the collaborators from Bhopal and Ratlam and were brought to Nagpur after the businessman filed the complaint. More victims are likely to come forward in coming days.