'How Many Lies Will You Tell?' Prakash Ambedkar Attacks Sanjay Raut Over Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Seat Sharing

Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, March 28, over the ongoing discussions regarding seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Ambedkar bombarded Raut with a sensational expose, taking to its official X (formerly Twitter). On Thursday, he asked the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut a series of questions, including, "Sanjay, how much lie will you tell!?"

"If we have the same views, why don't you call us for a meeting?" tweeted the VBA chief.

संजय, कितना झूठ बोलोगे!?



अगर आपके और हमारे विचार एक हैं तो हमें बुलाते क्यों नहीं हैं मीटिंग में?



6 मार्च की फोर सीजन्स होटल मैं हुई बैठक के बाद आपने हमारे किसी प्रतिनिधि को आमंत्रित क्यों नहीं किया?



आज भी आप वंचित को आमंत्रित किए बिना क्यों बैठक कर रहे है?



आपने तो सहयोगी… pic.twitter.com/EMbHh6VFME — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) March 28, 2024

Ambedkar highlighted a meeting held at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 6, to which he claimed no representatives from VBA were invited. Expressing frustration at the exclusion, he demanded answers from Raut regarding the ongoing discussions and decisions being made without VBA's participation.

"What kind of relationship are you creating? On the one hand, they are showing the illusion of alliance, and on the other hand, they are conspiring to bring us down!" said Ambedkar.

Ambedkar criticised the nature of the relationship being forged by Shiv Sena, expressing concerns over the contradictory actions of purported alliance-building and behind-the-scenes manoeuvres to undermine VBA's position.

After this claim of Prakash Ambedkar, there is a possibility that the dispute between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will flare up further.