How many more will be expelled from the party? asks Eknath Shinde to Uddhav Thackeray

Thane: After the expulsion of MP Bhavana Gawli from the Shiv Sena seat in the Lok Sabha, now Eknath Shinde raised the question that how many people will be expelled from the party. Shinde also said that the role played by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale in supporting BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu was appropriate.

"We were in Shiv Sena before, we are still in Shiv Sena today, we are Shiv Sainiks," he said. He also clarified that the law and regulations have given us our position. The match between Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde in the state is not over yet.

Referring to the expulsion of Bhavana Gawli from the Shiv Sena parliamentary party seat in the Lok Sabha, Shinde said, "How many more people are you going to expel?" Eat. The letter given by Shewale to Uddhav Thackeray to support the BJP candidate for the post of President is correct.

"It is a matter of pride for a tribal woman to be the President," Shinde said. Modi has taken this big step. "It's worth supporting," he said.