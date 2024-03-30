How Mumbai Police Nabbed Chain Snatcher in 24 Hours

Within 24 hours of the chain-snatching incident, police found the accused and made the arrest. The 50-year-old woman identified as Rashmi Nalavade became the latest victim of chain snatching when she was walking home to meet her mother. She made the complaint with MHB Borivali West police station.

The incident occurred on March 26, while the complainant was walking home to meet her mother in Borivali West. The two unknown individuals on a motorcycle approached her from behind and snatched her gold chain forcefully while she was walking through Ayeesha Colony and Saint Francis School, Borivali West, Mumbai.

Upon receiving the complaint, MHB Borivali Police officials, led by Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, immediately responded. The crime detection team, along with police sub-inspectors, conducted a thorough investigation. Despite challenges posed by dim lighting, CCTV footage from Saint Francis School captured the motorcycles involved, albeit partially. "After a thorough examination of the crime scene and obtaining details of the incident from the complainant, the entire incident was documented. The CCTV footage from Saint Francis School revealed partially visible images due to dim lighting conditions during the evening. However, two suspicious motorcycles were captured on CCTV, providing some leads," said the police official.

The motorcycles were identified as Mahindra Centuro models. The low visibility made it challenging to capture the registration numbers of the motorcycles. Based on the findings, two teams were formed. Team 1 initiated a follow-up of the route taken by the suspects after the incident, while Team 2 commenced tracking the suspects' movements from the direction they arrived. After 20 hours of rigorous investigation, the teams traced the suspects to their residences. Upon reaching the location, Police made the arrest, apprehending the suspects within the 24-hour timeframe. A police official said, "After extensive scrutiny of around 70-80 CCTV recordings, the teams traced the suspects to their residences within 20 hours."

Subsequently, the police arrested suspects within the 24-hour timeframe. The apprehended suspects, identified as Dilip Jadhav, 22, and Ajay Tukaram Borade, 25, both residents of Borivali East, confessed to the crime and disclosed the whereabouts of the stolen property and vehicles used.

